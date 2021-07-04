Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $249.58 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $249,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after acquiring an additional 461,104 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,549,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $317.56 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.48 and a fifty-two week high of $320.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.61.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $103,109,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

