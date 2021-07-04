Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Dollar General worth $221,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $218.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.89. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.