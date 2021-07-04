Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 756,704 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of Yum China worth $223,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

