Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.32% of EQT worth $223,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT opened at $21.61 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

