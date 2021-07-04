Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Emerson Electric worth $244,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

