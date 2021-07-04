Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.31.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

