Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Discovery worth $67,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.85. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

