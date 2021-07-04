Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) is Heron Bay Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Heron Bay Capital Management lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,667 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up about 2.9% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Discovery by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Discovery by 19.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

