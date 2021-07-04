DistX Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, DistX has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One DistX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a total market cap of $15,439.63 and $52,124.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00045477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00131214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00166741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,905.06 or 1.00055811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DistX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars.

