DMM: Governance Market Capitalization Achieves $2.16 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $372,916.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.93 or 0.00791459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

