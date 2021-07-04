Doctors Coin Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $164.06 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00059351 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000750 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.