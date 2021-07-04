Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion and $971.11 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00410628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,303,772,350 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

