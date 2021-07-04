Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 203.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,452 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 54,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,387,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.