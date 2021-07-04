Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.33% of Dolby Laboratories worth $32,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $210,338,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $67,801,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 215,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 113,369 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

DLB stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.