Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $218.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

