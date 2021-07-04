DomRaider Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, DomRaider has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DomRaider has a market cap of $635,021.44 and $119.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00805106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.26 or 0.08072946 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

