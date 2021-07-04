Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 14,349 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 551.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $192.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.40. The company has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.