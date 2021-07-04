Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 38,700 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned approximately 1.46% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $20,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,191,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 426,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.66.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

