Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 72,359 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,359 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 200,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 59,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 291,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 73,424 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74.

