Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 254,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $25.90 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17.

