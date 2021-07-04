Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 163.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $262.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $272.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

