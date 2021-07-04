Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 121.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $311.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.