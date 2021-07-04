Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 187.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,894 shares of company stock worth $80,580,465. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $388.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

