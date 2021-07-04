Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $358.64 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $251.32 and a one year high of $358.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.