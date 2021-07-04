Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,107 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF comprises 1.4% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTAC stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21.

