Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $12.91 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,566 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $134.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

