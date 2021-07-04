Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 262.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.16, a PEG ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

