Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.53. The company has a market capitalization of $444.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

