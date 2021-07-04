Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,063 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFHY. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DFHY opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09.

