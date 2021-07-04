Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 231.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $2,371,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $147.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $149.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.56.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.