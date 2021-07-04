Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $3.38 Million in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 121,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The Chemours accounts for 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned about 0.07% of The Chemours at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Chemours by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CC stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.57.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The Chemours’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

