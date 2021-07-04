Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 10,630 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 258.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $186.41 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 300.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,517 shares of company stock worth $26,011,347. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.