Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 3,069 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 131.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $539.94 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $541.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.