Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 140.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,747 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in NRG Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

