Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 26,920 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,920 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,145,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 198,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.