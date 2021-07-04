Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $10.14 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

