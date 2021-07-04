Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000. Virtu Financial accounts for about 0.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned 0.05% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 66,255 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $11,530,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $3,204,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIRT stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.29. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

