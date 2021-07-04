Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $8.35 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

