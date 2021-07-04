Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR opened at $166.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.22. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

