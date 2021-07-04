Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000. Ryder System makes up about 0.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ryder System by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

