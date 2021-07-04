Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 164,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.0% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

