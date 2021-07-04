DopeCoin Trading Up 58.5% Over Last Week (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 58.5% against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $577,417.74 and $19,516.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00410671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

