Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.18.

Shares of DOV opened at $151.80 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

