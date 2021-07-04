DoYourTip (DYT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29,970.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $639,077.07 and approximately $29,970.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded 48.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00232379 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001688 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.91 or 0.00789244 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

