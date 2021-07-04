Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 261,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 463,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities alerts:

DGNR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.11.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.