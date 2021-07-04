DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,470.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.68 or 0.01504570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00426783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00088936 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003726 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

