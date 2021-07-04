DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 817,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.25 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE DRD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 132,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,806. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $920.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

