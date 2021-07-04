Drep [new] (DREP) Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a market cap of $17.47 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00054389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.75 or 0.00794642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars.

