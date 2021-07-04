DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 1,027.6% Higher This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00021054 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007959 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

