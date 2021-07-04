Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) One Day Volume Tops $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00046036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00135803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00167286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,821.33 or 1.00123690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

